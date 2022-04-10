Prep Sports Schedule
MONDAY
Baseball — Tillamook at Seaside, 4 p.m.
Softball — Portland Christian at Knappa, 4:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
Baseball — Clatskanie at Warrenton, 3 p.m.; Knappa at Nestucca, 4 p.m.
Softball — Seaside at Tillamook, 5 p.m.; Clatskanie at Warrenton, 3 p.m.; Knappa at Nestucca, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Golf — Tillamook vs. Astoria, Quail Valley, noon
WEDNESDAY
Baseball — Astoria at Valley Catholic, 5 p.m.
Softball — Valley Catholic at Astoria, 5 p.m.
Track — Valley Catholic, Tillamook at Seaside, 3:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Baseball — Astoria at Milwaukie, 4:30 p.m.; Warrenton at Catlin Gabel, 4 p.m.
Softball — Astoria at Seaside, 5 p.m.
Track — Banks at Astoria, 3 p.m.; 3A District meet, at Catlin Gabel; Faith Bible at Knappa, TBA
Boys Golf — Astoria Invitational, 1 p.m.
RANKINGS
4A Softball
1. Marist Catholic Spartans
2. Cascade Cougars
3. La Grande Tigers
4. McLoughlin Pioneers
5. Astoria Fishermen
6. Stayton Eagles
7. Cottage Grove Lions
8. Sweet Home Huskies
9. Philomath Warriors
10. Mazama Vikings
2A Softball
1. Grant Union/Prairie City
2. Glide Wildcats
3. North Douglas Warriors
4. Nestucca Bobcats
5. Kennedy Trojans
6. Union/Cove Bobcats
7. Toledo Boomers
8. Knappa Loggers
9. Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii Rockets
10. Weston-McEwen TigerScots
Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.
