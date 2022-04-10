Prep Sports Schedule

MONDAY

Baseball — Tillamook at Seaside, 4 p.m.

Softball — Portland Christian at Knappa, 4:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

Baseball — Clatskanie at Warrenton, 3 p.m.; Knappa at Nestucca, 4 p.m.

Softball — Seaside at Tillamook, 5 p.m.; Clatskanie at Warrenton, 3 p.m.; Knappa at Nestucca, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Golf — Tillamook vs. Astoria, Quail Valley, noon

WEDNESDAY

Baseball — Astoria at Valley Catholic, 5 p.m.

Softball — Valley Catholic at Astoria, 5 p.m.

Track — Valley Catholic, Tillamook at Seaside, 3:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Baseball — Astoria at Milwaukie, 4:30 p.m.; Warrenton at Catlin Gabel, 4 p.m.

Softball — Astoria at Seaside, 5 p.m.

Track — Banks at Astoria, 3 p.m.; 3A District meet, at Catlin Gabel; Faith Bible at Knappa, TBA

Boys Golf — Astoria Invitational, 1 p.m.

RANKINGS

4A Softball

1. Marist Catholic Spartans

2. Cascade Cougars

3. La Grande Tigers

4. McLoughlin Pioneers

5. Astoria Fishermen

6. Stayton Eagles

7. Cottage Grove Lions

8. Sweet Home Huskies

9. Philomath Warriors

10. Mazama Vikings

2A Softball

1. Grant Union/Prairie City

2. Glide Wildcats

3. North Douglas Warriors

4. Nestucca Bobcats

5. Kennedy Trojans

6. Union/Cove Bobcats

7. Toledo Boomers

8. Knappa Loggers

9. Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii Rockets

10. Weston-McEwen TigerScots

Tags

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.