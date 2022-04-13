The Astorian

THURSDAY

Baseball — Astoria at Milwaukie, 4:30 p.m.; Warrenton at Catlin Gabel, 4 p.m.

Softball — Astoria at Seaside, 5 p.m.

Track — Banks at Astoria, 3 p.m.; 3A District meet, at Catlin Gabel; Faith Bible at Knappa, TBA

Boys Golf — Astoria Invitational, 1 p.m.

FRIDAY

Baseball — Seaside at Astoria, 5 p.m.; Nestucca at Knappa (2), 3 p.m.

Softball — Faith Bible at Knappa, 4:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Track — Rob Franks Invitational (Banks), noon

