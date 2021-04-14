Prep Sports Schedule
THURSDAY
Baseball — Astoria at Banks, 5 p.m.; Seaside at Valley Catholic, 5 p.m.
Softball — Banks at Astoria, 5 p.m.; Valley Catholic at Seaside, 5 p.m.
Boys Golf — Seaside at Astoria (AG&CC), 2 p.m.
FRIDAY
Baseball — Seaside at Clatskanie, 5 p.m.; Gaston at Knappa (2), 3 p.m.
Softball — Clatskanie at Seaside, 5 p.m.; Warrenton at Willamina (2), 3 p.m.; Knappa at Gaston (2), 3 p.m.
Track — Astoria at Banks, 3:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Baseball — Tillamook at Astoria, 1 p.m.
Softball — Astoria at Tillamook, 1 p.m.