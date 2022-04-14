Prep Sports Schedule

MONDAY

Baseball — Astoria at Valley Catholic, 5 p.m.; Taft at Warrenton, 4:30 p.m.

Softball — Taft at Warrenton, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Golf — Astoria vs. Valley Catholic, Meriwether National Golf Club, 1:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

Baseball — Astoria at Cascade, 4:30 p.m.; Seaside at Banks, 5 p.m.; Knappa at Vernonia, 4 p.m.

Softball — Banks at Seaside, 5 p.m.

