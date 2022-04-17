Prep Sports Schedule

TUESDAY

Baseball — Astoria at Cascade, 4:30 p.m.; Seaside at Banks, 5 p.m.; Knappa at Vernonia, 4 p.m.

Softball — Banks at Seaside, 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Softball — Valley Catholic at Astoria, 5 p.m.

THURSDAY

Softball — Astoria at Tillamook, 5 p.m.; St. Paul at Knappa, 4:30 p.m.

Track — Daily Astorian Invitational, at Astoria HS, 2 p.m.

BASEBALL STANDINGS

4A Cowapa League

Banks Braves 3-0

Tillamook Cheesemakers 1-1

Valley Catholic Valiants 1-1

Astoria Fishermen 1-2

Seaside Seagulls 0-2

3A Coastal Range League

Warrenton Warriors 3-1

Taft Tigers 3-2

Rainier Columbians 2-0

Clatskanie Tigers 2-2

Catlin Gabel Eagles 1-2

Willamina Bulldogs 0-4

2A Northwest League

St. Paul Buckaroos 9-0

Knappa Loggers 8-0

Neah-Kah-Nie Pirates 6-0

Vernonia Loggers 0-4

Nestucca Bobcats 0-5

Portland Christian Royals 0-6

Gaston Greyhounds 0-8

SOFTBALL STANDINGS

4A Cowapa League

Astoria Fishermen 3-0

Valley Catholic Valiants 1-0

Seaside Seagulls 0-1

Tillamook Cheesemakers 0-1

Banks Braves 0-2

3A Coastal Range League

Taft Tigers 2-0

Warrenton Warriors 2-1

Rainier Columbians 1-1

Clatskanie Tigers 1-2

Willamina Bulldogs 0-2

2A Northwest League

Nestucca Bobcats 5-0

Gaston Greyhounds 4-1

Neah-Kah-Nie Pirates 4-2

Knappa Loggers 3-2

Vernonia Loggers 3-4

Perrydale Pirates 2-3

St. Paul Buckaroos 2-4

Faith Bible Falcons 1-4

Portland Christian Royals 1-5

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.