Prep Sports Schedule
TUESDAY
Baseball — Astoria at Cascade, 4:30 p.m.; Seaside at Banks, 5 p.m.; Knappa at Vernonia, 4 p.m.
Softball — Banks at Seaside, 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Softball — Valley Catholic at Astoria, 5 p.m.
THURSDAY
Softball — Astoria at Tillamook, 5 p.m.; St. Paul at Knappa, 4:30 p.m.
Track — Daily Astorian Invitational, at Astoria HS, 2 p.m.
BASEBALL STANDINGS
4A Cowapa League
Banks Braves 3-0
Tillamook Cheesemakers 1-1
Valley Catholic Valiants 1-1
Astoria Fishermen 1-2
Seaside Seagulls 0-2
3A Coastal Range League
Warrenton Warriors 3-1
Taft Tigers 3-2
Rainier Columbians 2-0
Clatskanie Tigers 2-2
Catlin Gabel Eagles 1-2
Willamina Bulldogs 0-4
2A Northwest League
St. Paul Buckaroos 9-0
Knappa Loggers 8-0
Neah-Kah-Nie Pirates 6-0
Vernonia Loggers 0-4
Nestucca Bobcats 0-5
Portland Christian Royals 0-6
Gaston Greyhounds 0-8
SOFTBALL STANDINGS
Astoria Fishermen 3-0
Valley Catholic Valiants 1-0
Seaside Seagulls 0-1
Tillamook Cheesemakers 0-1
Banks Braves 0-2
Taft Tigers 2-0
Warrenton Warriors 2-1
Rainier Columbians 1-1
Clatskanie Tigers 1-2
Willamina Bulldogs 0-2
Nestucca Bobcats 5-0
Gaston Greyhounds 4-1
Neah-Kah-Nie Pirates 4-2
Knappa Loggers 3-2
Vernonia Loggers 3-4
Perrydale Pirates 2-3
St. Paul Buckaroos 2-4
Faith Bible Falcons 1-4
Portland Christian Royals 1-5
Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.
