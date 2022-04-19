Prep Sports Schedule

THURSDAY

Softball — Astoria at Tillamook, 5 p.m.; St. Paul at Knappa, 4:30 p.m.

Track — The Astorian Invitational, at Astoria High School, 2 p.m.

FRIDAY

Baseball — Tillamook at Astoria, 5 p.m.; Rainier at Warrenton (2), 3 p.m.; Vernonia at Knappa (2), 3 p.m.

Softball — Rainier at Warrenton (2), 3 p.m.

Track — Clatskanie Twilight, TBA

SATURDAY

Baseball — Taft at Warrenton, 1 p.m.

Softball — Taft at Warrenton, 1 p.m.

Track — Meet of Champions, 11:30 a.m.

