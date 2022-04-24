Prep Sports Schedule

TUESDAY

Baseball — Astoria at Tillamook, 5 p.m.; St. Paul at Knappa, 4 p.m.

Softball — Tillamook at Astoria, 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Track — Astoria at Tillamook, 3:30 p.m.; Seaside at Banks, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Golf — Banks Invitational, 10 a.m.

THURSDAY

Softball — Banks at Astoria, 4:30 p.m.; Valley Catholic at Seaside, 5 p.m.

Track — NWL meet, at Knappa, TBA

