Prep Sports Schedule

THURSDAY

Softball — Banks at Astoria, 4:30 p.m.; Valley Catholic at Seaside, 5 p.m.

Track — NWL meet, at Knappa, TBA

FRIDAY

Baseball — Astoria at Banks, 5 p.m.; Seaside at Valley Catholic, 5 p.m.; Warrenton at Willamina (2), 3 p.m.; Knappa at St. Paul (2), 3 p.m.

Softball — Warrenton at Willamina (2), 3 p.m.; Gaston at Knappa, 4:30 p.m.

Track — Nike/Jesuit Twilight Relays, TBA

SATURDAY

Track — Portland Christian Invitational, TBA

Tags

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.