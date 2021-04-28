Prep Sports Schedule
THURSDAY
Baseball — Banks at Astoria (Tapiola Park), 5 p.m.; Valley Catholic at Seaside, 5 p.m.
Softball — Banks at Astoria, 5 p.m.; Seaside at Valley Catholic, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY
Baseball — Seaside at Valley Catholic, 5 p.m.; Portland Christian at Knappa (2), 3 p.m.
Softball — Valley Catholic at Seaside, 5 p.m.; Portland Christian at Knappa (2), 3 p.m.
Track — Astoria at Tillamook, 3:30 p.m.; Seaside at Banks, 3:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Baseball — Astoria at Banks, 5 p.m.
Softball — Banks at Astoria, 1 p.m.
Track — Tillamook at Seaside, 1 p.m.