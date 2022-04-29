Prep Sports Schedule

MONDAY

Baseball — Banks at Astoria, 5 p.m.; Valley Catholic at Seaside, 5 p.m.

TUESDAY

Softball — Astoria at Banks, 5 p.m.; Seaside at Valley Catholic, 5 p.m.; Knappa at Vernonia, 4:30 p.m.

Track — 3A District meet, at Warrenton, TBA

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.