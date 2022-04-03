Prep Sports Schedule

TUESDAY

Baseball — Astoria at Tillamook, 5 p.m.; Hidden Valley vs. Seaside, at Junction City, 4:30 p.m.; Warrenton at Rainier, 4:30 p.m.; Gaston vs. Knappa (at Tapiola Park), 4 p.m.

Softball — Tillamook at Astoria, 5 p.m.; Seaside at Estacada, 5 p.m.; Warrenton at Rainier, 4:30 p.m.; Knappa at Gaston, 4:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Track — NWL meet, at Neah-Kah-Nie HS, TBA

THURSDAY

Baseball — Willamina at Warrenton, 4:30 p.m.

Softball — Astoria at Banks, 5 p.m.; Willamina at Warrenton, 4:30 p.m.; Vernonia at Knappa, 4:30 p.m.

Track — 3A District meet, Clatskanie; NWL meet, at Neah-Kah-Nie HS, TBA

Boys Golf — Banks at Astoria, 2 p.m.

