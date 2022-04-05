Prep Sports Schedule

THURSDAY

Baseball — Willamina at Warrenton, 4:30 p.m.

Softball — Astoria at Banks, 5 p.m.; Willamina at Warrenton, 4:30 p.m.; Vernonia at Knappa, 4:30 p.m.

Track — 3A District meet, Clatskanie; NWL meet, at Neah-Kah-Nie High School, TBA

Boys Golf — Banks at Astoria, 2 p.m.

FRIDAY

Baseball — Banks at Astoria, 5 p.m.; Valley Catholic at Seaside, 5 p.m.; Knappa at Gaston (2), 3 p.m.

Softball — Seaside at Valley Catholic, 5 p.m.

Tags

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.