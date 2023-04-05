Prep Sports Schedule
THURSDAY
Baseball — Astoria at Yamhill-Carlton, 4 p.m.; Warrenton at Westside Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Softball — Astoria at Gladstone, 4:30 p.m.; Seaside at Scappoose, 4:30 p.m.; Banks at Warrenton, 4:30 p.m.
Track — Tillamook at Astoria, 3:30 p.m.; St. Helens at Seaside, 3:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Baseball — Astoria at La Grande, 1 p.m.; Scappoose at Seaside, 4:30 p.m.; Knappa at Vernonia (2), 3 p.m.
Softball — Banks at Astoria, 5 p.m.; Gaston at Knappa, 4:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Baseball — Corbett at Warrenton, 1 p.m.
Track — Ocean in View Meet, at Seaside, TBA
Monday, April 10
Baseball — Warrenton at Catlin Gabel, 4:30 p.m.
Softball — Knappa at Willamina, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 11
Baseball — St. Helens at Astoria, 5 p.m.; Seaside at Tillamook, 5 p.m.; Knappa at Nestucca, 3 p.m.
Softball — Astoria at St. Helens, 5 p.m.; Tillamook at Seaside, 5 p.m.; Warrenton at Corbett, 4:30 p.m.
Track — Mark Dean Invitational, at Tillamook, 2 p.m.
