Prep Sports Schedule

SATURDAY

Baseball — Warrenton at Ilwaco at Warrenton, 5 p.m.

Track — Lower Columbia Invitational, 11:30 a.m.

MONDAY

Softball — Portland Christian at Knappa, 4:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

Baseball — Tillamook at Seaside, 5 p.m.; Clatskanie at Warrenton, 3 p.m.; Knappa at Nestucca, 4 p.m.

Softball — Seaside at Tillamook, 5 p.m.; Clatskanie at Warrenton, 3 p.m.

Boys Golf — Tillamook vs. Astoria, Quail Valley, noon

