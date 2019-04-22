PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE
TODAY
Baseball — Warrenton at Catlin Gabel, 4:30 p.m.; Knappa at St. Paul, 4:30 p.m.
Softball — Astoria at Warrenton, 4:30 p.m.; Knappa at St. Paul, 4:30 p.m.
Girls golf — Astoria/Tillamook at Seaside (Gearhart GC), 1 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Baseball — Tillamook at Astoria, 5 p.m.; Rainier at Warrenton (2), 3:30 p.m.
Track — Warrenton league meet, TBA
Boys golf — Banks at Seaside, 2 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Banks 9, Astoria 8
Banks 000 403 2—9 12 2
Astoria 000 121 4—8 12 4
W: Kaylin Hernandez. L: Julia Norris. S: Halle Vandomelen. RBI: Banks, Vanloo 2, McCourt 2, Hernandez, Graham, Campbell, Herb; Ast, Barendse 3, Norris, Matteucci, Matthews. 2B: Banks, Vanloo, Campbell, Herb, McCourt; Ast, Barendse, Norris, Biederman, Matthews. HBP: Ast, Lyngstad. LOB: Banks 12, Astoria 8.
Seaside 8, Tillamook 7
Tillamook 102 020 2—7 11 1
Seaside 320 003 x—8 9 0
W: Gracie Rhodes. L: Torrin Richardson. S: E.Meyer. RBI: Til, Jenck 2, Dentel, Johnson, Lourenzo; Sea, Brown 3, Goin, Hill, Flaigg. 2B: Til, Dentel, Knutsen, Lourenzo, Stahle. 3B: Til, Lourenzo; Sea, Lair. HBP: Til, Hurliman 2. LOB: Tillamook 12, Seaside 8.
BASEBALL
Banks 8, Astoria 1
Astoria 000 010 0—1 4 4
Banks 115 010 x—8 8 2
Kaul, Reed (4), Matthews (6) and Hillard; Vandehey, Gobel (6) and Applewhite. W: Vandehey. L: Kaul. RBI: Ast, Hirsch; Banks, Gobel 3, Hesselman, White. 2B: Banks, Vandehey, Gobel, White. HBP: Ast, Hillard, Johnson; Banks, Gobel, B.Cook. LOB: Astoria 8, Banks 8. DP: Astoria 2.
Valley Catholic 3, Seaside 1
Seaside 000 001 0—1 3 2
Valley C. 100 002 x—3 7 1
Fenton, McFadden (6) and Teubner; Eisenhardt, Schultheis (6), Baglai (6) and Pruitt. W: Eisenhardt. L: McFadden. S: Baglai. RBI: Sea, Januik; VC, Eisenhardt, Pruitt, Rocha. 2B: VC, M.Weber. HR: VC, Eisenhardt. HBP: VC, W.Weber. LOB: Seaside 6, Valley Catholic 5.
