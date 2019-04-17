PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

TODAY

Baseball — Astoria at Seaside, 5 p.m.

Softball — Seaside at Astoria, 5 p.m.

Track — District 1/2A meet, at Nestucca, TBA

Boys golf — Valley Catholic at Astoria, 2 p.m.

FRIDAY

Baseball — Rainier at Warrenton (2), 3:30 p.m.; Knappa at Vernonia (2), 3 p.m.

Softball — Rainier at Warrenton (2), 3 p.m.; Knappa at Vernonia (2), 3 p.m.

Boys golf — Astoria Invitational, 1 p.m.

BASEBALL

Seaside 2, Banks 9

Seaside 001 100 x—2 8 0

Banks 002 700 x—9 13 2

McFadden, Thompson (4), Fenton (4) and Teubner; Vandehey, Gobel (5), Nichols (7) and Applegate. W: Vandehey. L: Thompson. RBI: Sea, Westerholm; Ban, Vandehey 3, Bunn 2, Hesselman 2, Lilly 2, Cook, White. 2B: Sea, Thompson; Ban, Vandehey 2. 3B: Ban, Bunn. LOB: Seaside 8, Banks 4. DP: Banks.

Warrenton 7, Clatskanie 3

Clatskanie 101 100 0—3 4 4

Warrenton 410 200 x—7 7 1

Warren, F.Evenson (3), Roth (4), D.Evenson (5) and Boothe, Warren (3); Jackson, Knight (6) and Morrow. W: Jackson (4-1). L: Warren.

SOFTBALL

Clatskanie 6, Warrenton 1

Clatskanie 111 200 1—6 11 0

Warrenton 000 100 0—1 6 1

W: Kaity Sizemore. L: Mia McFadden. RBI: Cla, Sprague, Blodgett, Makinson, Hamm, Jackson; War, Dyer. 2B: Cla, Sprague. 3B: Cla, Hummer. HBP: Cla, Harrison. LOB: Clatskanie 8, Warrenton 5. DP: Warrenton.

