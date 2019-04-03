PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE
TODAY
Baseball — Banks at Astoria, 5 p.m.; Valley Catholic at Seaside, 5 p.m.; Warrenton at Scio, 4:30 p.m.
Softball — Astoria at Banks, 5 p.m.
Track — NWL meet, at Portland Christian, TBA
Boys golf — Astoria Invitational, noon
FRIDAY
Baseball — Gaston at Knappa (2), 3 p.m.
Softball — Warrenton at Astoria, 4:30 p.m.; Gaston at Knappa (2), 3 p.m.
SATURDAY
Track — Daily Astorian Invitational, at Seaside HS, 10 a.m.
Baseball — Valley Catholic at Warrenton, 1 p.m.
Softball — Gladstone at Astoria, 11 a.m.; Newport at Astoria, 3 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Knappa 11, Gaston 4
Knappa 130 520 0—11 15 0
Gaston 002 020 0—4 9 6
W: Madelynn Weaver (11 K's, 3 walks). L: Olivia Belle-Isle (5 K's, 3 walks). RBI: Kna, Hellberg 3, Dietrichs 2, Hendrickson 2, Carlson, Corcoran, Weaver; Gas, Belle-Isle 2, Kuvkowski 2. 2B: Kna, Hellberg, Weaver; Gas, Cutright. 3B: Gas, Kuvkowski. HBP: Kna, Weaver. LOB: Knappa 9, Gaston 7.
