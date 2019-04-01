PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE
TUESDAY
Baseball — Seaside at Astoria, 5 p.m.; Knappa at Gaston, 4:30 p.m.
Softball — Astoria at Seaside, 5 p.m.
Girls golf — Astoria/Seaside at Valley Catholic, noon
Boys golf — Astoria at Banks, 12:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Track — Astoria at Banks, 3:30 p.m.; Seaside at Tillamook, 3:30 p.m.
