PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE
TODAY
Baseball — Astoria at Valley Catholic, 5 p.m.; Tillamook at Seaside, 5 p.m.; Warrenton at Taft (2), 3 p.m.; Knappa at Nestucca (2), 3 p.m.
Softball — Banks at Astoria, 5 p.m.; Seaside at Tillamook, 5 p.m.; Warrenton at Taft (2), 3:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Track — Astoria at Lower Columbia Invite, St. Helens, 12:30 p.m.; Meet of Champions, Willamette U, TBA
SOFTBALL
Game 1
Gaston 13, Knappa 10
Gaston 161 005 0—13 16 2
Knappa 004 060 0—10 9 7
W: Olivia Belle-Isle. L: Madelynn Weaver. RBI: Gas, Johnston 2, Kuvkowski 2, Jordan, Heisler, Cunningham, Kellar; Kna, Hendrickson 2, McCall 2, Patterson 2, Dietrichs, Hellberg. 2B: Gas, Cunningham, Kuvkowski; Kna, Patterson. 3B: Gas, Johnston; Kna, Hendrickson. HBP: Gas, Belle-Isle; Kna, Ramvick, Weaver. LOB: Gaston 11, Knappa 6.
Game 2
Knappa 15, Gaston 14
Gaston 131 450 0—14 8 6
Knappa 062 121 3—15 4 4
W: Hannah Dietrichs. L: Olivia Belle-Isle. RBI: Gas, Heisler 2, Johnston 2, Belle-Isle, Cutright, Farmer; Kna, Carlson 2, Hendrickson 2, Hellberg, Nicholson, Ramvick, Weaver. 2B: Gas, Heisler; Kna, Nicholson. 3B: Gas, Belle-Isle. HBP: Gas, Watson-Rasmussen. LOB: Gaston 3, Knappa 11. DP: Gaston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.