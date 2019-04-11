PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

TODAY

Baseball — Astoria at Valley Catholic, 5 p.m.; Tillamook at Seaside, 5 p.m.; Warrenton at Taft (2), 3 p.m.; Knappa at Nestucca (2), 3 p.m.

Softball — Banks at Astoria, 5 p.m.; Seaside at Tillamook, 5 p.m.; Warrenton at Taft (2), 3:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Track — Astoria at Lower Columbia Invite, St. Helens, 12:30 p.m.; Meet of Champions, Willamette U, TBA

SOFTBALL

Game 1

Gaston 13, Knappa 10

Gaston 161 005 0—13 16 2

Knappa 004 060 0—10 9 7

W: Olivia Belle-Isle. L: Madelynn Weaver. RBI: Gas, Johnston 2, Kuvkowski 2, Jordan, Heisler, Cunningham, Kellar; Kna, Hendrickson 2, McCall 2, Patterson 2, Dietrichs, Hellberg. 2B: Gas, Cunningham, Kuvkowski; Kna, Patterson. 3B: Gas, Johnston; Kna, Hendrickson. HBP: Gas, Belle-Isle; Kna, Ramvick, Weaver. LOB: Gaston 11, Knappa 6.

Game 2

Knappa 15, Gaston 14

Gaston 131 450 0—14 8 6

Knappa 062 121 3—15 4 4

W: Hannah Dietrichs. L: Olivia Belle-Isle. RBI: Gas, Heisler 2, Johnston 2, Belle-Isle, Cutright, Farmer; Kna, Carlson 2, Hendrickson 2, Hellberg, Nicholson, Ramvick, Weaver. 2B: Gas, Heisler; Kna, Nicholson. 3B: Gas, Belle-Isle. HBP: Gas, Watson-Rasmussen. LOB: Gaston 3, Knappa 11. DP: Gaston.

