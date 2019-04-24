PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

TODAY

Softball — Astoria at Tillamook, 5 p.m.; Rainier at Warrenton, 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Baseball — Valley Catholic at Astoria, 5 p.m.; Seaside at Tillamook, 5 p.m.; Warrenton at Willamina (2), 3:30 p.m.; St. Paul at Knappa (2), 3 p.m.

Softball — Tillamook at Seaside, 5 p.m.; Warrenton at Willamina (2), 3:30 p.m.; St. Paul at Knappa (2), 3 p.m.

BASEBALL

Rainier 7, Warrenton 2

Rainier 004 001 2—7 7 1

Warrenton 000 002 0—2 5 10

Cantrell and Setzer; Knight, Breitmeyer (7) and Morrow. W: Cantrell. L: Knight. RBI: Rai, Kangas 2, Cantrell, Keizur, Chapman; War, Morrow, Knight. 2B: War, Morrow, Herrera, Kapua. HBP: War, Jackson, Knight. LOB: Rainier 8, Warrenton 7. DP: Rainier; Warrenton 2.

Astoria 4, Tillamook 1

Astoria 201 010 0—4 5 1

Tillamook 000 000 1—1 2 3

Reed and Hillard; Romero, Harmon (7) and Buffan. RBI: Ast, Hillard, Hirsch, Rush; Til, Buffan. 3B: Ast, Stutznegger. HR: Til, Buffan. LOB: Astoria 8, Tillamook 3.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.