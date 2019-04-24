PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE
TODAY
Softball — Astoria at Tillamook, 5 p.m.; Rainier at Warrenton, 4:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Baseball — Valley Catholic at Astoria, 5 p.m.; Seaside at Tillamook, 5 p.m.; Warrenton at Willamina (2), 3:30 p.m.; St. Paul at Knappa (2), 3 p.m.
Softball — Tillamook at Seaside, 5 p.m.; Warrenton at Willamina (2), 3:30 p.m.; St. Paul at Knappa (2), 3 p.m.
BASEBALL
Rainier 7, Warrenton 2
Rainier 004 001 2—7 7 1
Warrenton 000 002 0—2 5 10
Cantrell and Setzer; Knight, Breitmeyer (7) and Morrow. W: Cantrell. L: Knight. RBI: Rai, Kangas 2, Cantrell, Keizur, Chapman; War, Morrow, Knight. 2B: War, Morrow, Herrera, Kapua. HBP: War, Jackson, Knight. LOB: Rainier 8, Warrenton 7. DP: Rainier; Warrenton 2.
Astoria 4, Tillamook 1
Astoria 201 010 0—4 5 1
Tillamook 000 000 1—1 2 3
Reed and Hillard; Romero, Harmon (7) and Buffan. RBI: Ast, Hillard, Hirsch, Rush; Til, Buffan. 3B: Ast, Stutznegger. HR: Til, Buffan. LOB: Astoria 8, Tillamook 3.
