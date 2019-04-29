PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE
TODAY
Baseball — Taft at Warrenton, 4:30 p.m.; Knappa at Portland Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Softball — Taft at Warrenton, 4:30 p.m.; Knappa at Portland Christian, 4:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Baseball — Seaside at Astoria, 5 p.m.
Softball — Astoria at Seaside, 5 p.m.
Track — Astoria/Valley Catholic at Seaside, 3:30 p.m.
BASEBALL
Banks 4, Seaside 2
Banks 002 011 0—4 8 0
Seaside 200 000 0—2 6 1
Vandehey, Lilly (7) and White; Fenton, Johnson (6) and Teubner. W: Vandehey. L: Fenton. S: Lilly. RBI: Ban, Bunn 2, Vandehey, Cook; Sea, Teubner, Januik. 2B: Ban, Louie, Vandehey, B.Gobel. LOB: Banks 5, Seaside 6.
SOFTBALL
Astoria 6, Tillamook 0
Astoria 130 100 1—6 9 1
Tillamook 000 000 0—0 5 1
W: Julia Norris. L: Torrin Richardson. RBI: Ast, Helmersen 2, Lyngstad 2, O'Brien, Matteucci. 2B: Ast, Helmersen, Matteucci; Til, Knutsen. 3B: Til, Reeves. HBP: Ast, Matthews; Til, Hurliman. LOB: Astoria 7, Tillamook 6.
BOYS GOLF
Cowapa League Championships
(at Astoria G&CC)
Medalist: Curtis Kunde, Seaside, 73
Team: Seaside 307, Valley Catholic 354, Astoria 365, Banks 406, Tillamook 419.
Seaside (307)
Curtis Kunde, 37-36—73
Carson Kawasoe, 40-35—75
Connor Merrell, 40-36—76
Samson Sibony, 40-43—83
Mason Shamion, 44-47—91
Astoria (365)
Connor Long, 47-42—89
Josh Olson, 47-43—90
Jacob Ficken, 43-48—91
Taylor Palmberg, 46-49—95
Dylan Altheide-Nielson, 55-48—103
