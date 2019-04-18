PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE
TODAY
Baseball — Rainier at Warrenton (2), 3:30 p.m.; Knappa at Vernonia (2), 3 p.m.
Softball — Rainier at Warrenton (2), 3 p.m.; Knappa at Vernonia (2), 3 p.m.
Boys golf — Astoria Invitational, 1 p.m.
SATURDAY
Softball — Nestucca at Knappa, 11 a.m.
Track — Rob Frank Invitational, Banks, 10 a.m.; Jewell Invitational, TBA
BASEBALL
Astoria 6, Seaside 0
Astoria 030 001 2—6 9 0
Seaside 000 000 0—0 4 1
Rush and Hillard; Johnson, Westerholm (6) and Teubner. W: Rush. L: Johnson. RBI: Ast, Feldman 2, Rush 2. 2B: Ast, Reed; Sea, Westerholm 2. 3B: Ast, Stutznegger. HBP: Sea, Jantes, Meyer, Johnson. LOB: Astoria 8, Seaside 10. DP: Seaside.
