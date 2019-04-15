PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

TODAY

Baseball — Seaside at Banks, 5 p.m.; Vernonia at Knappa, 4:30 p.m.

Softball — Banks at Seaside, 5 p.m.; Vernonia at Knappa, 4:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Baseball — Clatskanie at Warrenton, 4:30 p.m.

Softball — Clatskanie at Warrenton, 5 p.m.; Nestucca at Knappa, 4:30 p.m.

Track — Tillamook at Astoria, 3:30 p.m.; Seaside at Valley Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Warrenton at league meet, Clatskanie, TBA

Boys golf — Astoria/Seaside at Banks Invitational, noon

GIRLS GOLF

Astoria Invitational

Team: Valley Catholic 194, Astoria 131, Seaside 92, Ilwaco 90, Molalla 80, Scappoose 70 (North Marion, Tillamook, inc.)

Medalist: Challin Kim, Valley Catholic, 59

Astoria (131)

Samantha Hemsley (50)

Jenna Travers (46)

Annalyse Steele (19)

Constance Rouda (18)

Xochitl Perez (17)

Katie Boutin (10)

Seaside (92)

Tristyn McFadden (37)

Caitlin Hillman (30)

Paris Johnson (15)

Emma Arden (14)

Elise Seppa (11)

Sydney Rapp (DNF)

SOFTBALL

Warrenton 14, Willamina 1

Willamina 001 00—1 4 4

Warrenton 335 3x—14 11 1

W: Mia McFadden. L: Katrina Graham. RBI: Wil, Neville; War, Kapua 3, Freniere 2, Ramsey 2, Bussert, Dyer, Kadera, Miethe. 2B: War, Miethe 2, Freniere, Ramsey. LOB: Willamina 5, Warrenton 7.

BASEBALL

Warrenton 21, Willamina 1

Willamina 000 10—1 6 0

Warrenton 433 (11)x—21 13 2

Bryant, Watkins (3), Neville (4), Ash (4) and Ash, Reed (4); Little, Falls (5) and Morrow. W: Little. L: Bryant. 2B: Wil, Reed; War, Little, Knight. HR: War, Little. DP: Warrenton.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.