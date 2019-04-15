PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE
TODAY
Baseball — Seaside at Banks, 5 p.m.; Vernonia at Knappa, 4:30 p.m.
Softball — Banks at Seaside, 5 p.m.; Vernonia at Knappa, 4:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Baseball — Clatskanie at Warrenton, 4:30 p.m.
Softball — Clatskanie at Warrenton, 5 p.m.; Nestucca at Knappa, 4:30 p.m.
Track — Tillamook at Astoria, 3:30 p.m.; Seaside at Valley Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Warrenton at league meet, Clatskanie, TBA
Boys golf — Astoria/Seaside at Banks Invitational, noon
GIRLS GOLF
Astoria Invitational
Team: Valley Catholic 194, Astoria 131, Seaside 92, Ilwaco 90, Molalla 80, Scappoose 70 (North Marion, Tillamook, inc.)
Medalist: Challin Kim, Valley Catholic, 59
Astoria (131)
Samantha Hemsley (50)
Jenna Travers (46)
Annalyse Steele (19)
Constance Rouda (18)
Xochitl Perez (17)
Katie Boutin (10)
Seaside (92)
Tristyn McFadden (37)
Caitlin Hillman (30)
Paris Johnson (15)
Emma Arden (14)
Elise Seppa (11)
Sydney Rapp (DNF)
SOFTBALL
Warrenton 14, Willamina 1
Willamina 001 00—1 4 4
Warrenton 335 3x—14 11 1
W: Mia McFadden. L: Katrina Graham. RBI: Wil, Neville; War, Kapua 3, Freniere 2, Ramsey 2, Bussert, Dyer, Kadera, Miethe. 2B: War, Miethe 2, Freniere, Ramsey. LOB: Willamina 5, Warrenton 7.
BASEBALL
Warrenton 21, Willamina 1
Willamina 000 10—1 6 0
Warrenton 433 (11)x—21 13 2
Bryant, Watkins (3), Neville (4), Ash (4) and Ash, Reed (4); Little, Falls (5) and Morrow. W: Little. L: Bryant. 2B: Wil, Reed; War, Little, Knight. HR: War, Little. DP: Warrenton.
