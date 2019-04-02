PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

TODAY

Baseball — Knappa at Gaston, 4:30 p.m.

Softball — Knappa at Gaston, 4:30 p.m.

Track — Astoria at Banks, 3:30 p.m.; Seaside at Tillamook, 3:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Baseball — Banks at Astoria, 5 p.m.; Valley Catholic at Seaside, 5 p.m.; Warrenton at Scio, 4:30 p.m.

Softball — Astoria at Banks, 5 p.m.

Track — NWL meet, at Portland Christian, TBA

Boys golf — Astoria Invitational, noon

BASEBALL

Seaside 8, Astoria 6

Seaside 011 200 4—8 10 1

Astoria 112 002 0—6 12 3

McFadden, Johnson (3), Westerholm (7) and Teubner; Rush, Junes (7), Moore (7) and Hillard. W: Westerholm. L: Junes. RBI: Sea, Fenton 2, Westerholm 2, Januik, Meyer, Thompson, Teubner; Ast, Feldman 2, Johnson, Reed, Hillard. 2B: Sea, Meyer; Ast, Stutznegger. 3B: Sea, Januik, Westerholm; Ast, Reed. HBP: Sea, McFadden 2. LOB: Seaside 10, Astoria 6. DP: Seaside.

SOFTBALL

Astoria 13, Seaside 2

Astoria 085 00—13 9 3

Seaside 000 11—2 3 6

W: Julia Norris (5 K's, 0 walks). L: Gracie Rhodes (0 K's, 4 walks). RBI: Ast, Lyngstad 3, Helligso 2, Carlson 2, O'Brien, Barendse, Norris, Matthews; Sea, E.Owsley, Brown. LOB: Astoria 4, Seaside 4.

