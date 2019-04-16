PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

TODAY

Baseball — Seaside at Banks, 5 p.m.; Clatskanie at Warrenton, 4:30 p.m.

Softball — Clatskanie at Warrenton, 4:30 p.m.; Nestucca at Knappa, 4:30 p.m.

Track — Tillamook at Astoria, 3:30 p.m.; Seaside at Valley Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Warrenton at league meet, Clatskanie, TBA

Boys golf — Astoria/Seaside at Banks Invitational, noon

THURSDAY

Baseball — Astoria at Seaside, 5 p.m.

Softball — Seaside at Astoria, 5 p.m.

Track — District 1/2A meet, at Nestucca, TBA

Boys golf — Valley Catholic at Astoria, 2 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Banks 13, Seaside 0

Banks 421 15—13 14 0

Seaside 000 00—0 0 4

W: Kaylin Hernandez. L: Gracie Rhodes. RBI: Banks, Graham 4, Vandomelen 3, Storms 2, McCourt 2, Vanloo, Bergquam. 2B: Banks, Vandomelen. 3B: Banks, McCourt.

Vernonia 11, Knappa 1

Vernonia 320 004 2—11 10 0

Knappa 001 000 x—1 5 4

W: Joyce Everett. L: Madelynn Weaver. RBI: Ver, B.Walters 4, Everett 3, J.Walters, Cook; Kna, Hendrickson. 2B: Ver, Hartman; Kna, Nicholson. 3B: Ver, Cook. HR: Ver, B.Walters, J.Walters, Everett, Cook. LOB: Vernonia 5, Knappa 8.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.