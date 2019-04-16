PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE
TODAY
Baseball — Seaside at Banks, 5 p.m.; Clatskanie at Warrenton, 4:30 p.m.
Softball — Clatskanie at Warrenton, 4:30 p.m.; Nestucca at Knappa, 4:30 p.m.
Track — Tillamook at Astoria, 3:30 p.m.; Seaside at Valley Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Warrenton at league meet, Clatskanie, TBA
Boys golf — Astoria/Seaside at Banks Invitational, noon
THURSDAY
Baseball — Astoria at Seaside, 5 p.m.
Softball — Seaside at Astoria, 5 p.m.
Track — District 1/2A meet, at Nestucca, TBA
Boys golf — Valley Catholic at Astoria, 2 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Banks 13, Seaside 0
Banks 421 15—13 14 0
Seaside 000 00—0 0 4
W: Kaylin Hernandez. L: Gracie Rhodes. RBI: Banks, Graham 4, Vandomelen 3, Storms 2, McCourt 2, Vanloo, Bergquam. 2B: Banks, Vandomelen. 3B: Banks, McCourt.
Vernonia 11, Knappa 1
Vernonia 320 004 2—11 10 0
Knappa 001 000 x—1 5 4
W: Joyce Everett. L: Madelynn Weaver. RBI: Ver, B.Walters 4, Everett 3, J.Walters, Cook; Kna, Hendrickson. 2B: Ver, Hartman; Kna, Nicholson. 3B: Ver, Cook. HR: Ver, B.Walters, J.Walters, Everett, Cook. LOB: Vernonia 5, Knappa 8.
