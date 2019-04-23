PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE
TODAY
Baseball — Astoria at Tillamook, 4 p.m.; Rainier at Warrenton, 4:30 p.m.
Softball — Knappa at Vernonia (2), 3 p.m.
Track — Warrenton league meet, TBA
Boys golf — Banks at Seaside, 2 p.m.
THURSDAY
Softball — Astoria at Tillamook, 5 p.m.; Rainier at Warrenton, 4:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Baseball — Valley Catholic at Astoria, 5 p.m.; Seaside at Tillamook, 5 p.m.; Warrenton at Willamina (2), 3:30 p.m.; St. Paul at Knappa (2), 3 p.m.
Softball — Tillamook at Seaside, 5 p.m.; Warrenton at Willamina (2), 3:30 p.m.; St. Paul at Knappa (2), 3 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Astoria 4, Warrenton 2
Astoria 000 310 0—4 10 2
Warrenton 000 020 0—2 5 3
W: Julia Norris. L: Mia McFadden. RBI: Ast, Norris 2, Both. HR: Ast, Norris. LOB: Astoria 8, Warrenton 6. DP: Warrenton.
Knappa 8, St. Paul 2
Knappa 102 003 2—8 11 1
St. Paul 000 020 0—2 2 4
W: Madelynn Weaver. L: Rachel Vela. RBI: Kna, Weaver 3, Ramvick 2, Hellberg, Hendrickson; SP, Southerland, Quamme. 2B: Kna, Dietrichs, Weaver; SP, Southerland. LOB: Knappa 10, St. Paul 2.
BASEBALL
Warrenton 8, Catlin Gabel 2
Warrenton 200 030 3—8 9 2
C.Gabel 100 010 0—2 4 5
Little, Jackson (6) and Morrow; Hoke and Zo-Li. W: Little. L: Hoke. RBI: War, Falls 3, Breitmeyer; CG, Hoke, Wells. 2B: War, Little, Herrera; CG, Hoke, Young. HBP: War, Jackson; CG, Whalen-Stewart. LOB: Warrenton 4, Catlin Gabel 5. DP: Warrenton.
Knappa 3, St. Paul 0
Knappa 000 200 1—3 6 2
St. Paul 000 000 0—0 4 1
Wallace, Takalo (5) and Patterson; Koch, Crawford (7) and Coppola. W: Wallace. L: Koch. S: Takalo. 2B: Kna, Wallace.
