PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE
TODAY
Baseball — Astoria vs. Newport, 5 p.m., at Tillamook
Softball — Seaside at Blanchet Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Gaston at Knappa (2), 3 p.m.
Track — Warrenton at league meet, Westside Christian, TBA
THURSDAY
Baseball — Willamina at Warrenton, 4:30 p.m.
Softball — Willamina at Warrenton, 4:30 p.m.
Track — NWL meet, at Knappa, TBA
BASEBALL
Knappa 8, Nestucca 1
Nestucca 000 001 0—1 5 3
Knappa 010 017 x—9 9 1
Blackburn, Richwine (5), Palos (5), Coleman (6) and Wallace; Wallace, Takalo (4) and Patterson. W: Wallace. L: Blackburn. RBI: Nes, Hurliman; Kna, Hoover 2, Lackey 2, Takalo. 2B: Kna, Bartlett, Takalo. HBP: Kna, Goodman. LOB: Nestucca 6, Knappa 6.
GIRLS GOLF
Banks Invitational
Medalist: Challin Kim, Valley Catholic, 80
Team: Valley Catholic 363, Astoria 452, Oregon Episcopal 484, Seaside 527. (Country Christian, Forest Grove, Tillamook, inc.)
Valley Catholic (363)
Challin Kim, 39-41—80
Annmarie Gallardo, 44-46—90
Megan Birrell, 42—53—95
Natalie Roth, 50-48—98
Haley Gentry, 57-54—111
Astoria (452)
Samantha Hemsley, 47-45—92
Jenna Travers, 49-50—90
Constance Rouda, 62-62—124
Xochitl Perez, 71-66—137
Kaitlyn Boutin, 73-67—140
OES (484)
Rhea Mehta, 46-51—97
Lexie Reekie, 59-55—114
Lucy Hu, 66-61—127
Amelia Liu, 81-65—146
Seaside (527)
Tristyn McFadden, 53-53—106
Caitlin Hillman, 59-63—122
Emma Arden, 72-63—135
Elise Seppa, 76-88—164
