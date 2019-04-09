PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

TODAY

Baseball — Astoria vs. Newport, 5 p.m., at Tillamook

Softball — Seaside at Blanchet Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Gaston at Knappa (2), 3 p.m.

Track — Warrenton at league meet, Westside Christian, TBA

THURSDAY

Baseball — Willamina at Warrenton, 4:30 p.m.

Softball — Willamina at Warrenton, 4:30 p.m.

Track — NWL meet, at Knappa, TBA

BASEBALL

Knappa 8, Nestucca 1

Nestucca 000 001 0—1 5 3

Knappa 010 017 x—9 9 1

Blackburn, Richwine (5), Palos (5), Coleman (6) and Wallace; Wallace, Takalo (4) and Patterson. W: Wallace. L: Blackburn. RBI: Nes, Hurliman; Kna, Hoover 2, Lackey 2, Takalo. 2B: Kna, Bartlett, Takalo. HBP: Kna, Goodman. LOB: Nestucca 6, Knappa 6.

GIRLS GOLF

Banks Invitational

Medalist: Challin Kim, Valley Catholic, 80

Team: Valley Catholic 363, Astoria 452, Oregon Episcopal 484, Seaside 527. (Country Christian, Forest Grove, Tillamook, inc.)

Valley Catholic (363)

Challin Kim, 39-41—80

Annmarie Gallardo, 44-46—90

Megan Birrell, 42—53—95

Natalie Roth, 50-48—98

Haley Gentry, 57-54—111

Astoria (452)

Samantha Hemsley, 47-45—92

Jenna Travers, 49-50—90

Constance Rouda, 62-62—124

Xochitl Perez, 71-66—137

Kaitlyn Boutin, 73-67—140

OES (484)

Rhea Mehta, 46-51—97

Lexie Reekie, 59-55—114

Lucy Hu, 66-61—127

Amelia Liu, 81-65—146

Seaside (527)

Tristyn McFadden, 53-53—106

Caitlin Hillman, 59-63—122

Emma Arden, 72-63—135

Elise Seppa, 76-88—164

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.