PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE
TODAY
Baseball — Astoria at Banks, 5 p.m.; Seaside at Valley Catholic, 5 p.m.
Softball — Banks at Astoria, 5 p.m.
Girls golf — Astoria at Woodburn Invite, TBA
Boys golf — Seaside Invitational, 11 a.m.
TUESDAY
Baseball — Warrenton at Catlin Gabel, 4:30 p.m.; Knappa at St. Paul, 4:30 p.m.
Girls golf — Astoria/Tillamook at Seaside (Gearhart GC), 1 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Knappa 15, Nestucca 6
Nestucca 200 103 0—6 4 4
Knappa 225 024 x—15 8 8
W: Hannah Dietrichs. L: Danny Johnson. RBI: Nes, Johnson 2, Samek; Kna, Hendrickson 7, Corcoran 2, Hellberg 2, Weaver 2, Dietrichs, Nicholson. 2B: Kna, Hendrickson, Weaver. 3B: Kna, Hendrickson. HBP: Kna, McCall 2, Morrill, Nicholson. LOB: Nestucca 8, Knappa 11. DP: Nestucca.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.