PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

TODAY

Baseball — Astoria at Banks, 5 p.m.; Seaside at Valley Catholic, 5 p.m.

Softball — Banks at Astoria, 5 p.m.

Girls golf — Astoria at Woodburn Invite, TBA

Boys golf — Seaside Invitational, 11 a.m.

TUESDAY

Baseball — Warrenton at Catlin Gabel, 4:30 p.m.; Knappa at St. Paul, 4:30 p.m.

Girls golf — Astoria/Tillamook at Seaside (Gearhart GC), 1 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Knappa 15, Nestucca 6

Nestucca 200 103 0—6 4 4

Knappa 225 024 x—15 8 8

W: Hannah Dietrichs. L: Danny Johnson. RBI: Nes, Johnson 2, Samek; Kna, Hendrickson 7, Corcoran 2, Hellberg 2, Weaver 2, Dietrichs, Nicholson. 2B: Kna, Hendrickson, Weaver. 3B: Kna, Hendrickson. HBP: Kna, McCall 2, Morrill, Nicholson. LOB: Nestucca 8, Knappa 11. DP: Nestucca.

