PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE
TODAY
Baseball — Willamina at Warrenton, 4:30 p.m.
Softball — Seaside at Blanchet Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Willamina at Warrenton, 4:30 p.m.; Gaston vs. Knappa (2), 3 p.m., at CMH Field
Track — NWL meet, at Knappa, TBA
FRIDAY
Baseball — Astoria at Valley Catholic, 5 p.m.; Tillamook at Seaside, 5 p.m.; Warrenton at Taft (2), 3 p.m.; Knappa at Nestucca (2), 3 p.m.
Softball — Banks at Astoria, 5 p.m.; Seaside at Tillamook, 5 p.m.; Warrenton at Taft (2), 3:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Track — Astoria at Lower Columbia Invite, St. Helens, 12:30 p.m.; Meet of Champions, Willamette U, TBA
BOYS GOLF
Tillamook at Astoria
Medalist: Kellen Stanley, Tillamook, 78
Astoria (346)
Dylan Althiede-Nielson, 80
Connor Long, 84
Josh Olson, 89
Jacob Ficken, 93
Taylor Palmberg, 86 (DQ)
Tillamook (371)
Kellen Stanley, 78
Landon Werner, 88
Nick Gitchell, 101
Ethan Miller, 104
Colin Ferrier, 106
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.