PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

TODAY

Baseball — Willamina at Warrenton, 4:30 p.m.

Softball — Seaside at Blanchet Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Willamina at Warrenton, 4:30 p.m.; Gaston vs. Knappa (2), 3 p.m., at CMH Field

Track — NWL meet, at Knappa, TBA

FRIDAY

Baseball — Astoria at Valley Catholic, 5 p.m.; Tillamook at Seaside, 5 p.m.; Warrenton at Taft (2), 3 p.m.; Knappa at Nestucca (2), 3 p.m.

Softball — Banks at Astoria, 5 p.m.; Seaside at Tillamook, 5 p.m.; Warrenton at Taft (2), 3:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Track — Astoria at Lower Columbia Invite, St. Helens, 12:30 p.m.; Meet of Champions, Willamette U, TBA

BOYS GOLF

Tillamook at Astoria

Medalist: Kellen Stanley, Tillamook, 78

Astoria (346)

Dylan Althiede-Nielson, 80

Connor Long, 84

Josh Olson, 89

Jacob Ficken, 93

Taylor Palmberg, 86 (DQ)

Tillamook (371)

Kellen Stanley, 78

Landon Werner, 88

Nick Gitchell, 101

Ethan Miller, 104

Colin Ferrier, 106

