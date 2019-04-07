PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE
TODAY
Baseball — Seaside at Newport. 4:30 p.m.; Willamina at Warrenton, 4:30 p.m.
Softball — Tillamook at Astoria, 5 p.m.; Willamina at Warrenton, 4:30 p.m.
Girls golf — Astoria/Seaside at Banks, noon
TUESDAY
Baseball — Astoria at Tillamook, 5 p.m.; Nestucca at Knappa, 4:30 p.m.
Boys golf — Tillamook at Astoria, 2 p.m.; Seaside at Molalla Invite, TBA
SOFTBALL
Warrenton 5, Astoria 4
Warrenton 000 004 01—5 5 4
Astoria 201 000 10—4 7 2
W: Mia McFadden (1 K, 2 walks). L: Julia Norris (4 K's, 3 walks). RBI: War, Bue, Bussert, Kapua, Ramsey; Ast, Norris 2, Helligso, Lyngstad. 2B: Ast, Lyngstad. 3B: War, Bussert. HR: Ast, Norris, Helligso. HBP: War, Ramsey. LOB: Warrenton 5, Astoria 9.
