Prep Sports Schedule

TUESDAY

Volleyball — Warrenton at Seaside, 6:30 p.m.; Knappa at Neah-Kah-Nie, 6:30 p.m.; Southwest Christian at Jewell, 6 p.m.

Boys Soccer — Seaside at Newport, 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer — Newport at Seaside, 7:15 p.m.

Pre-season Coaches Polls

VOLLEYBALL

Class 4A

(First-place votes in parentheses)

1. Valley Catholic (7) 112

2. Sisters (3) 100

3. Sweet Home (2) 90

4. Junction City 69

5. Cottage Grove 51

6. Tillamook 37

7. Philomath 36

8. Corbett 27

9. Henley 20

10. Cascade 16

Others: Astoria 15, Marshfield 15, Hidden Valley 12.

Class 1A

1. St. Paul (2) 65

2. Damascus Christian (2) 59

3. North Douglas 43

4. Powder Valley (3) 37

5. Crane 36

6. Country Christian 35

7. Days Creek 32

8. Jewell (1) 19

9. Central Christian 16

9. North Clackamas Christian 16

BOYS SOCCER

Class 4A

1. Stayton (10) 101

2. Phoenix (1) 89

3. Marist Catholic 71

4. Valley Catholic 59

5. North Marion 55

6. Ontario 41

7. Seaside 29

8. Henley 24

8. La Grande 24

10. McLoughlin 14

Others: Hidden Valley 13, Molalla 12, Cottage Grove 12.

