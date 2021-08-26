Scoreboard: Aug. 28, 2021 The Astorian Aug 26, 2021 31 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Prep Sports ScheduleTUESDAYVolleyball — Warrenton at Seaside, 6:30 p.m.; Knappa at Neah-Kah-Nie, 6:30 p.m.; Southwest Christian at Jewell, 6 p.m.Boys Soccer — Seaside at Newport, 6 p.m.Girls Soccer — Newport at Seaside, 7:15 p.m.Pre-season Coaches PollsVOLLEYBALLClass 4A(First-place votes in parentheses)1. Valley Catholic (7) 1122. Sisters (3) 1003. Sweet Home (2) 904. Junction City 695. Cottage Grove 516. Tillamook 377. Philomath 368. Corbett 279. Henley 2010. Cascade 16Others: Astoria 15, Marshfield 15, Hidden Valley 12.Class 1A1. St. Paul (2) 65Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletter2. Damascus Christian (2) 593. North Douglas 434. Powder Valley (3) 375. Crane 366. Country Christian 357. Days Creek 328. Jewell (1) 199. Central Christian 169. North Clackamas Christian 16BOYS SOCCERClass 4A1. Stayton (10) 1012. Phoenix (1) 893. Marist Catholic 714. Valley Catholic 595. North Marion 556. Ontario 417. Seaside 298. Henley 248. La Grande 2410. McLoughlin 14Others: Hidden Valley 13, Molalla 12, Cottage Grove 12. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Soccer Seaside Newport Sport School Pre-season Prep Poll Schedule Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you