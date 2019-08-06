FOOTBALL
West 43, East 10
West 7 23 0 13—43
East 0 0 0 10—10
First Quarter
West: Blake Markham 27 pass from Hayden Vandehey (Victor Torress kick)
Second Quarter
West: Vandehey 2 run (Torress kick)
West: Dax Bennett 6 run (Justin Herberger from Vandehey)
West: Sean Bodi 12 pass from Vandehey (Herberger from Vandehey)
Fourth Quarter
East: Safety, punter tackled in end zone
East: Tanner Hamilton 3 pass from Gus Ramsden (Dillon Towne from Ramsden)
West: Markham 23 pass from Vandehey (kick failed)
West: Joey Tripp 24 pass from Vandehey (Torress kick)
West Statisics
Rushing: Bennett 17-74, Herberger 7-36, Vandehey 10-15, Blodgett 3-7, Tripp 2-5. Passing: Vandehey 20-34-319-1. Receiving: Markham 9-107, Bodi 4-85, Burgess 3-45, Herberger 1-47, Tripp 1-24, Fisher 1-11, Bennett 1-0.
East Statistics
Rushing: Keller 18-61, Ramsden 8-27, Bixby 7-21, Jannsen 10-18, Hill 4-16, Guillen 1-0. Passing: Ramsden 8-15-107-1, Keller 10-14-77-2. Receiving: Langley 5-70, Hamilton 5-38, Towne 3-42, Bixby 3-33, Fralich 1-6, Homan 1-(-5).
