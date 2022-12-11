Prep Sports Schedule
TUESDAY
Girls Basketball — Warrenton at Horizon Christian, 4 p.m.
Boys Basketball — Warrenton at Horizon Christian, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Astoria 76, Oregon Episcopal 20
OES (20): Kate Pulley 5, Cici Ji 5, Hale 4, Bullard 2.
AST (76): Maitlin Young 16, Huber 14, Holmstedt 13, Petersen 11, Bruney 7, Lindell 4, Biederman 4, Dundas 4, Birdeno 1, E.Young, Falleur, Meadows.
OR Episcopal 2 6 5 7—20
Astoria 20 26 23 7—76
Seaside 40, Klamath Union 32
KU (32): Keely Hall 9, Garcia 8, Langley 6, Peña-Hutchinson 3, Harmon 3, Neese 2.
SEA (40): Lili Miller 13, Corder 9, Nofield 9, Brenden 6, Goin 1, Olson 1, Snyder 1, Betts, Taylor, Feeney.
Klamath 3 11 7 11—32
Seaside 12 7 5 16—40
JV: Seaside 32, Junction City 28
Seaside 34, Newport 25
NEW (25): Sheala Simmons 8, Smith 5, Green 4, Mitchell 4, P.Thompson 2, Paranto 2.
SEA (34): Aubrie Taylor 9, Corder 7, Brenden 5, Nofield 5, Olson 4, Miller 4, Goin, Snyder, Betts.
Newport 5 13 4 3—25
Seaside 10 6 5 13—34
JV: Seaside 43, Newport 37
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Unlimited digital access to all online content
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive breaking news?
A weekly note from our editor about the inner workings of the newsroom.
Would you like to receive our headline news?
Sign up with
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.