agate Scoreboard: Dec. 16, 2021 The Astorian Gary Henley Author email Dec 14, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Prep Sports ScheduleTHURSDAYSwimming — Taft Invitational, TBAFRIDAYGirls Basketball — Warrenton at Heppner Tournament, TBA; Pilot Rock at Knappa, 5 p.m.Boys Basketball — Warrenton at Heppner Tournament; Pilot Rock at Knappa, 6:45 p.m.SATURDAYGirls Basketball — Warrenton at Heppner Tournament; Livingstone Adventist at Jewell, 5:30 p.m.Boys Basketball — Warrenton at Heppner Tournament; Livingstone Adventist at Jewell, 7 p.m.Seaside Holiday ClassicThursday's ScheduleGirls4:15: Heritage vs. Astoria (High school)5:45: Cottage Grove vs. Rochester (Middle school)7:15: Newport vs. Seaside (High school)8:45: Elma vs. Corbett (Middle school)Boys4:15: Newport vs. Astoria (Middle school)5:45: Rochester vs. Corbett (High school)7:15: Elma vs. Madras (Middle school)8:45: Cottage Grove vs. Seaside (High school)BOYS BASKETBALLCoaches polls4A Boys (first place votes in parentheses)Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletter1. Marshfield (11) 1692. Junction City 1452. Cascade (1) 1454. Seaside 1225. Marist Catholic 665. Stayton 667. Philomath 638. Baker 458. La Grande 4510. Banks 42Others: Siuslaw 27.2A Boys1. Western Christian (6) 1292. Knappa (3) 1093. Kennedy 994. Salem Academy (3) 985. Illinois Valley 796. East Linn Christian 426. Heppner 428. Bonanza 388. Jefferson 3810. Oakland 34Others: Regis 28. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gary Henley Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com. Author email Follow Gary Henley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you