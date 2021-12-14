Prep Sports Schedule

THURSDAY

Swimming — Taft Invitational, TBA

FRIDAY

Girls Basketball — Warrenton at Heppner Tournament, TBA; Pilot Rock at Knappa, 5 p.m.

Boys Basketball — Warrenton at Heppner Tournament; Pilot Rock at Knappa, 6:45 p.m.

SATURDAY

Girls Basketball — Warrenton at Heppner Tournament; Livingstone Adventist at Jewell, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball — Warrenton at Heppner Tournament; Livingstone Adventist at Jewell, 7 p.m.

Seaside Holiday Classic

Thursday's Schedule

Girls

4:15: Heritage vs. Astoria (High school)

5:45: Cottage Grove vs. Rochester (Middle school)

7:15: Newport vs. Seaside (High school)

8:45: Elma vs. Corbett (Middle school)

Boys

4:15: Newport vs. Astoria (Middle school)

5:45: Rochester vs. Corbett (High school)

7:15: Elma vs. Madras (Middle school)

8:45: Cottage Grove vs. Seaside (High school)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Coaches polls

4A Boys (first place votes in parentheses)

1. Marshfield (11) 169

2. Junction City 145

2. Cascade (1) 145

4. Seaside 122

5. Marist Catholic 66

5. Stayton 66

7. Philomath 63

8. Baker 45

8. La Grande 45

10. Banks 42

Others: Siuslaw 27.

2A Boys

1. Western Christian (6) 129

2. Knappa (3) 109

3. Kennedy 99

4. Salem Academy (3) 98

5. Illinois Valley 79

6. East Linn Christian 42

6. Heppner 42

8. Bonanza 38

8. Jefferson 38

10. Oakland 34

Others: Regis 28.

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.