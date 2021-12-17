Scoreboard: Dec. 18, 2021 The Astorian Gary Henley Author email Dec 17, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Prep Sports ScheduleSATURDAYBasketball — Seaside Holiday Classic, TBA; Warrenton at Heppner Tournament, TBAGirls Basketball — Livingstone Adventist at Jewell, 5:30 p.m.Boys Basketball — Livingstone Adventist at Jewell, 7 p.m.TUESDAYBasketball — Tillamook Roby's Classic, TBAGirls Basketball — Warrenton at Mannahouse Christian, 4:30 p.m.Boys Basketball — McLoughlin at Seaside, 5 p.m.; Warrenton at Mannahouse Christian, 6:15 p.m.BOYS BASKETBALLCoaches Polls4A Boys (first place votes in parentheses)1. Marshfield (11) 1692. Junction City 1452. Cascade (1) 1454. Seaside 1225. Marist Catholic 665. Stayton 667. Philomath 638. Baker 458. La Grande 4510. Banks 42Others: Siuslaw 27.2A Boys1. Western Christian (6) 1292. Knappa (3) 109Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletter3. Kennedy 994. Salem Academy (3) 985. Illinois Valley 796. East Linn Christian 426. Heppner 428. Bonanza 388. Jefferson 3810. Oakland 34Others: Regis 28.BOYS BASKETBALLAstoria 56, Newport 49NEW (49): Everiett 17, Braxling 10, Travis 6, Brunf 6, Osborn 5, Fritz 5.AST (56): Colton McMaster 33, Field 7, Williams 5, Benesh 4, Woodrich 3, Faulkner 2, Fromwiller 2, Boudrea.Newport 16 10 12 11—49Astoria 13 10 16 17—56Seaside 56, Cottage Grove 50CG (50): Carter Bascue 13, Murphy 11, T.Kishen 11, Cameron 10, Petersen 3, C.Kishen 2.SEA (56): Conner Langmo 18, Corder 17, Thompson 11, Kawasoe 8, White 2.C.Grove 6 16 15 13—50Seaside 7 20 15 14—56GIRLS BASKETBALLSeaside 28, Newport 23NEW (23): Avonly Wolf 10, P.Thompson 6, Simmons 4, Murray 3.SEA (28): Lilli Taylor 13, Olson 5, Nofield 5, A.Taylor 2, Bowles 2.Newport 7 5 5 6—23Seaside 4 9 9 6—28 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Basketball Seaside Sport Hydrography Politics School Tba Heppner Tournament Woodrich Fromwiller Benesh Gary Henley Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com. Author email Follow Gary Henley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you