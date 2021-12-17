Prep Sports Schedule

SATURDAY

Basketball — Seaside Holiday Classic, TBA; Warrenton at Heppner Tournament, TBA

Girls Basketball — Livingstone Adventist at Jewell, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball — Livingstone Adventist at Jewell, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY

Basketball — Tillamook Roby's Classic, TBA

Girls Basketball — Warrenton at Mannahouse Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball — McLoughlin at Seaside, 5 p.m.; Warrenton at Mannahouse Christian, 6:15 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Coaches Polls

4A Boys (first place votes in parentheses)

1. Marshfield (11) 169

2. Junction City 145

2. Cascade (1) 145

4. Seaside 122

5. Marist Catholic 66

5. Stayton 66

7. Philomath 63

8. Baker 45

8. La Grande 45

10. Banks 42

Others: Siuslaw 27.

2A Boys

1. Western Christian (6) 129

2. Knappa (3) 109

3. Kennedy 99

4. Salem Academy (3) 98

5. Illinois Valley 79

6. East Linn Christian 42

6. Heppner 42

8. Bonanza 38

8. Jefferson 38

10. Oakland 34

Others: Regis 28.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Astoria 56, Newport 49

NEW (49): Everiett 17, Braxling 10, Travis 6, Brunf 6, Osborn 5, Fritz 5.

AST (56): Colton McMaster 33, Field 7, Williams 5, Benesh 4, Woodrich 3, Faulkner 2, Fromwiller 2, Boudrea.

Newport 16 10 12 11—49

Astoria 13 10 16 17—56

Seaside 56, Cottage Grove 50

CG (50): Carter Bascue 13, Murphy 11, T.Kishen 11, Cameron 10, Petersen 3, C.Kishen 2.

SEA (56): Conner Langmo 18, Corder 17, Thompson 11, Kawasoe 8, White 2.

C.Grove 6 16 15 13—50

Seaside 7 20 15 14—56

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Seaside 28, Newport 23

NEW (23): Avonly Wolf 10, P.Thompson 6, Simmons 4, Murray 3.

SEA (28): Lilli Taylor 13, Olson 5, Nofield 5, A.Taylor 2, Bowles 2.

Newport 7 5 5 6—23

Seaside 4 9 9 6—28

