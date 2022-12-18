Prep Sports Schedule
TUESDAY
Girls Basketball — Banks vs. Astoria (at Tillamook), 3:15 p.m.
Boys Basketball — Banks vs. Astoria (at Tillamook), 5 p.m.; Baker at Seaside, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Girls Basketball — North Marion vs. Astoria (at Tillamook), 3:15 p.m.; Warrenton at Willamina, 4 p.m.
Boys Basketball — Oregon Episcopal vs. Astoria (at Tillamook), 5 p.m.; Warrenton at Willamina, 5:30 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Seaside 53, Astoria 32
AST (32): Judd Field 10, Huber 8, Williams 7, Benesch 3, Boudreau 2, Fromwiller 2.
SEA (53): Austin Palmer 18, Thompson 11, Jantes 11, Westerholm 5, Langmo 3, Hillman 3, White 2.
Astoria 14 10 6 2—32
Seaside 11 19 16 7—53
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Astoria 51, Philomath 43
AST (51): Shelby Bruney 17, Dundas 14, Biederman 6, Huber 5, M.Young 3, Lindell 3, Petersen 3, Birdeno.
PHI (43): Abigail Brown 17, Howard 9, Taunisila 8, Steen 6, Tryon 3.
Astoria 11 11 13 4 12—51
Philomath 14 6 0 19 4—43
