Scoreboard: Dec. 21, 2021

Gary Henley
Dec 19, 2021

Prep Sports Schedule

TUESDAY

Basketball — Tillamook Roby's Classic, TBA
Girls Basketball — Warrenton at Mannahouse Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball — McLoughlin at Seaside, 5 p.m.; Warrenton at Mannahouse Christian, 6:15 p.m.

SATURDAY SCORES

Boys Basketball
Madras 73, ASTORIA 68 (2OT)
Corbett 46, SEASIDE 41
WARRENTON 41, Weston-McEwen 38

Girls Basketball
Corbett 42, ASTORIA 31
Cottage Grove 39, SEASIDE 30
Weston-McEwen 38, WARRENTON 33

FRIDAY SCORES

Boys Basketball
Corbett 65, ASTORIA 57
SEASIDE 55, Madras 35
WARRENTON 46, Heppner 43
KNAPPA 78, Pilot Rock 25

Girls Basketball
ASTORIA 38, Cotttage Grove 22
Corbett 54, SEASIDE 30
Heppner 36, WARRENTON 29
KNAPPA 46, Pilot Rock 41

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.