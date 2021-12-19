Prep Sports Schedule

TUESDAY

Basketball — Tillamook Roby's Classic, TBA

Girls Basketball — Warrenton at Mannahouse Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball — McLoughlin at Seaside, 5 p.m.; Warrenton at Mannahouse Christian, 6:15 p.m.

SATURDAY SCORES

Boys Basketball

Madras 73, ASTORIA 68 (2OT)

Corbett 46, SEASIDE 41

WARRENTON 41, Weston-McEwen 38

Girls Basketball

Corbett 42, ASTORIA 31

Cottage Grove 39, SEASIDE 30

Weston-McEwen 38, WARRENTON 33

FRIDAY SCORES

Boys Basketball

Corbett 65, ASTORIA 57

SEASIDE 55, Madras 35

WARRENTON 46, Heppner 43

KNAPPA 78, Pilot Rock 25

Girls Basketball

ASTORIA 38, Cotttage Grove 22

Corbett 54, SEASIDE 30

Heppner 36, WARRENTON 29

KNAPPA 46, Pilot Rock 41

