Prep Sports Scores
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Warrenton 40, Scio 29
SCI (29): Carrie Jones 7, Khloe Free 7, Stover 6, Westbrook 5, Trissel 4.
WAR (40): Emma Smith 13, Annat 11, Duncan 8, L.Smith 5, Simonsen 2, O’Brien 1.
Scio 6 6 8 9—29
Warrenton 11 9 10 10—40
BOYS BASKETBALL
Banks 73, Astoria 40
BAN (73): Ben Mayo 31, Jansen 10, Selleck 9, Bodine 9, Kind 7, Wormington 5, Voss 2.
AST (40): Beck Olson 11, Field 6, Benesch 5, Boudreau 5, Williams 4, Huber 3, Fromwiller 2, Gohr 2, Moore 2.
Banks 15 12 19 27—73
Astoria 11 10 11 8—40
Warrenton 75, Scio 43
SCI (43): Parker Ziebert 13, McIntyre 7, Avery 7, Ennis 6, Nikitchuk 3, Boehme 3, Roofener 2, Ferguson 2.
WAR (75): Dawson Little 19, Daniels 17, McGrorty 16, Olson 6, B.Xochipiltecatl 5, Anderson 5, Hicks 4, H.Xochipiltecatl 3.
Scio 4 16 14 9—43
Warrenton 12 21 22 20—75
