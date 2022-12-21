Prep Sports Schedule
Vince Dulcich Tournament
at Astoria HS and Astoria MS, Dec. 27-29
Tuesday’s Schedule
Boys
Noon: Valley Catholic vs Estacada
4:30: La Pine vs Warrenton
6:30: Tillamook vs North Marion (AMS)
7:30: Clatskanie vs Astoria
Girls
1:30: Valley Catholic vs North Marion
3:00: Mark Morris vs Warrenton
6:00: La Pine vs Astoria
8:00: Tillamook vs Mazama (AMS)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Astoria 67, North Marion 31
AST (67): Shelby Bruney 15, Holmstedt 12, M.Young 11, Huber 8, Biederman 7, Falleur 7, Petersen 3, Barendse 2, E.Young 2, Birdeno.
NM (31): Allyson Coulombe 15, Curtis 6, Shaffer 2, Patzer 2, E.Coulombe 2, Alvord 2, Pacheco 2.
Astoria 18 21 17 11—67
N.Marion 7 10 8 6—31
Warrenton 31, Willamina 28
WAR (31): Jamie Annat 13, E.Smith 11, O’Brien 2, Pike 2, L.Smith 2, Duncan 1.
WIL (28): A.Wertz 8, Bailey 6, Risseeuw 6, Buswell 2, Leno 2, Hughes 2, Sickles 2.
Warrenton 4 9 7 11—31
Willamina 8 3 6 11—28
BOYS BASKETBALL
Oregon Episcopal 57, Astoria 49
AST (49): Niko Boudreau 14, Benesch 12, Field 10, Williams 9, Olson 2, Huber 2, Fromwiller, Tapec, Gohr.
OES (57): A.J. Matheson-Lieber 26, Edelman 12, Forney 8, Gewecke 4, J.Schwalbach 4, S.Schwalbach 3.
Astoria 8 6 21 14—49
OES 12 11 15 21—57
