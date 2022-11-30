Prep Sports Schedule
SATURDAY
Boys Basketball — Ilwaco at Warrenton, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball — Astoria at Madras Tournament, TBA; Ilwaco at Warrenton, TBA
Swimming — Astoria Andrew Nygaard Invitational, 11 a.m.
MONDAY
Boys Basketball — Astoria at Corbett, 6 p.m.; Knappa at Naselle, 7:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
Boys Basketball — Gervais at Warrenton, 6 p.m.
Girls Basketball — Warrenton at Seaside, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cascade 61, Seaside 34
SEA (34): Carly Corder 10, Ella Brenden 10, Taylor 4, Nofield 4, Miller 2, Feeney 2, Betts 2.
CAS (61): Maddie Dustin 18, Carley 10, Bennett 10, R.Schmunk 6, Saechao 4, T.Schmunk 4, Crabtree 3, Frizzelle 3.
Seaside 7 8 8 11—34
Cascade 16 14 17 14—61
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cascade 70, Seaside 50
SEA (50): Austin Palmer 15, Izzy Jantes 15, Atwi 6, Thompson 5, White 4, Westerholm 3, Kraushaar 2, Hillman.
CAS (70): Landon Knox 23, A.Best 14, Newton 12, Comstock 7, Home 6, Ford 4, Walsh 2, Farrell 2.
Seaside 12 11 15 12—50
Cascade 19 15 17 19—70
