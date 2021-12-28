Prep Sports Schedule

Vince Dulcich Memorial Tournament

Thursday's Schedule

(AMS-Astoria Middle School)

BOYS

11 a.m.: Tillamook vs. Clatskanie (AMS)

2:15: Seaside vs. Gladstone

5:45: Astoria vs. Sandy

GIRLS

12:30: Kelso vs. Clatskanie

1:00: Mazama vs. Gladstone (AMS)

3:00: Warrenton vs. Tillamook (AMS)

4:00: Sandy vs. Seaside

7:30: Marshfield vs. Astoria

Friday's Schedule

BOYS

12:30: Sandy vs. Tillamook (AMS)

12:30: Gladstone vs. Astoria

2:15: Clatskanie vs. Seaside (AMS)

GIRLS

9 a.m.: Warrenton vs. Mazama

10:45: Tillamook vs. Kelso (AMS)

10:45: Seaside vs. Marshfield

12:30: Clatskanie vs. Sandy (AHS auxiliary gym)

2:15: Gladstone vs. Astoria

