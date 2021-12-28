Sorry, an error occurred.
Prep Sports Schedule
Vince Dulcich Memorial Tournament
Thursday's Schedule
(AMS-Astoria Middle School)
BOYS
11 a.m.: Tillamook vs. Clatskanie (AMS)
2:15: Seaside vs. Gladstone
5:45: Astoria vs. Sandy
GIRLS
12:30: Kelso vs. Clatskanie
1:00: Mazama vs. Gladstone (AMS)
3:00: Warrenton vs. Tillamook (AMS)
4:00: Sandy vs. Seaside
7:30: Marshfield vs. Astoria
Friday's Schedule
12:30: Sandy vs. Tillamook (AMS)
12:30: Gladstone vs. Astoria
2:15: Clatskanie vs. Seaside (AMS)
9 a.m.: Warrenton vs. Mazama
10:45: Tillamook vs. Kelso (AMS)
10:45: Seaside vs. Marshfield
12:30: Clatskanie vs. Sandy (AHS auxiliary gym)
2:15: Gladstone vs. Astoria
Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.
