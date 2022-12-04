Prep Sports Schedule
TUESDAY
Boys Basketball — Gervais at Warrenton, 6 p.m.
Girls Basketball — Warrenton at Seaside, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Boys Basketball — Knappa at Columbia Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball — Knappa at Columbia Christian, 6 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Corbett 64, Astoria 56
COR (64): Taylor Donahue 21, A.Schimel 16, L.Schimel 16, Holwege 9, Lanter 2.
AST (56): Maitlin Young 22, Bruney 11, Lindell 10, Petersen 7, Dundas 4, Biederman 2, Birdeno, Meadows, Holmstedt.
Corbett 9 12 23 20—64
Astoria 16 15 12 13—56
Astoria 64, Marshfield 46
MAR (46): Tatum Montiel 13, England 10, Miles 7, Macduff 4, Ainsworth 3, Barker 2, Clarke 2, Button 2, Edera 2, Browning 1.
AST (64): Shelby Bruney 18, Lindell 15, Biederman 12, M.Young 12, Dundas 4, Holmstedt 3, E.Young, Birdeno, Falleur, Petersen, Meadows.
Marshfield 13 10 10 13—46
Astoria 7 11 23 23—64
Marist Catholic 48, Seaside 24
MC (48): Paige Doerr 25, Holmes 7, Guevara 6, Sydow 4, Roundy 2, R.De Lee 2, M.De Lee 2.
SEA (24): Lili Miller 8, Nofield 6, Brenden 6, Taylor 3, Corder 2, Olson 1.
Marist 7 21 13 7—48
Seaside 5 3 9 5—24
BOYS BASKETBALL
Knappa 38, Warrenton 35
WAR (35): Dawson Little 17, Hicks 5, H. Xochipiltecatl 4, Blodgett 3, Daniels 2, Olson 2, B. Xochipiltecatl 2.
KNA (38): Tucker Kinder 10, Ju.Miller 9, Ramirez 8, Ogier 4, Rusinovich 3, Oien 2, Stevens 2.
Warrenton 8 13 7 7—35
Knappa 7 5 8 18—38
