Prep Sports Schedule
THURSDAY
Girls Basketball — Denali/Pepsi Invitational (Anchorage, Alaska): Kotzebue (AK) vs. Astoria, 9 a.m.; Stayton Invitational: Cottage Grove vs. Seaside, noon; Ridgeview vs. Warrenton, 3 p.m.; Toledo Invitational: Illinois Valley vs. Knappa, 3 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Toledo Invitational: Illinois Valley vs. Knappa, 4:45 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Astoria 38, Heritage 31
HER (31): Katie Peneuta 20, Salavea 6, Bibens 4, A.Rosenbaum 1.
AST (38): Halle Helmersen 16, Jackson 8, Fausett 7, O'Brien 6, Norris 1, Long, Matthews.
Heritage 13 2 8 8—31
Astoria 9 2 14 13—38
Astoria 37, Mazama 31
MAZ (31): Kennedy Lease 15, Gilmore 8, Clemens 3, Romander 2, Edmonds 2, Jeffrey 1.
AST (37): Hailey O'Brien 11, Helmersen 7, Fausett 6, Matthews 5, Jackson 4, Long 2, Norris 2.
Mazama 8 5 8 10—31
Astoria 7 8 9 13—37
BOYS BASKETBALL
Centennial 59, Astoria 47
CEN (59): Ajay Hutchinson 25, Jlay 15, Waco 9, Anderson 6, Johnson 2, King 2.
AST (47): Isaac Brockman 16, Marincovich 12, Field 5, Williams 4, Boudreau 4, Altheide-Nielson 2, Matthews 2, Tumbarello 2.
Centennial 14 12 16 17—59
Astoria 7 14 16 10—47
Seaside 62, La Grande 56
SEA (62): Brayden Johnson 27, Snyder 11, Hague 9, Be.Johnson 6, Pugh 5, Bennett 2, Sibony 1, Langmo 1, Kawasoe, White, Bartel, Corder, Rich.
LG (56): Devin Bell 12, Myer 11, Jenner 11, Schelin 7, Wiggins 7, Mendoza 3, Hutchins 3, Mellinger 2.
Seaside 16 10 21 15—62
LaGrande 5 22 16 13—56
Seaside 60, La Grande 48
SEA (60): Ryan Hague 24, Snyder 17, Br.Johnson 11, Sibony 4, Langmo 2, Corder 2, Bennett, Pugh, Be.Johnson, Bartel.
LG (48): Cristian Mendoza 13, Myer 12, Bell 9, Wiggins 4, Jenner 3, Schelin 2, Hutchins 2, Mellinger 2.
Seaside 14 14 14 18—60
LaGrande 15 13 7 12—48
Vince Dulcich Tournament
Friday's Scores
Girls Consolation
Marshfield 35, Rainier 30
Tillamook 39, Redmond 20
Boys Consolation
Mark Morris 58, Centennial 30
Rainier 76, Elma 59
Girls Semifinals
Heritage 41, Centennial 19
Astoria 36, Mazama 31
Boys Semifinals
Marshfield 74, Tillamook 47
Redmond 66, Astoria 48
Saturday's Scores
Girls Consolation
Redmond 46, Rainier 45
Marshfield 37, Tillamook 22
3rd Place: Mazama 46, Centennial 29
Boys Consolation
Mark Morris 68, Rainier 45
Tillamook 66, Elma 64
3rd Place: Centennial 59, Astoria 47
Girls Championship
Astoria 38, Heritage 31
Boys Championship
Marshfield 60, Redmond 52
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.