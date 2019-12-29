Prep Sports Schedule

THURSDAY

Girls Basketball — Denali/Pepsi Invitational (Anchorage, Alaska): Kotzebue (AK) vs. Astoria, 9 a.m.; Stayton Invitational: Cottage Grove vs. Seaside, noon; Ridgeview vs. Warrenton, 3 p.m.; Toledo Invitational: Illinois Valley vs. Knappa, 3 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Toledo Invitational: Illinois Valley vs. Knappa, 4:45 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Astoria 38, Heritage 31

HER (31): Katie Peneuta 20, Salavea 6, Bibens 4, A.Rosenbaum 1.

AST (38): Halle Helmersen 16, Jackson 8, Fausett 7, O'Brien 6, Norris 1, Long, Matthews.

Heritage 13 2 8 8—31

Astoria 9 2 14 13—38

Astoria 37, Mazama 31

MAZ (31): Kennedy Lease 15, Gilmore 8, Clemens 3, Romander 2, Edmonds 2, Jeffrey 1.

AST (37): Hailey O'Brien 11, Helmersen 7, Fausett 6, Matthews 5, Jackson 4, Long 2, Norris 2.

Mazama 8 5 8 10—31

Astoria 7 8 9 13—37

BOYS BASKETBALL

Centennial 59, Astoria 47

CEN (59): Ajay Hutchinson 25, Jlay 15, Waco 9, Anderson 6, Johnson 2, King 2.

AST (47): Isaac Brockman 16, Marincovich 12, Field 5, Williams 4, Boudreau 4, Altheide-Nielson 2, Matthews 2, Tumbarello 2.

Centennial 14 12 16 17—59

Astoria 7 14 16 10—47

Seaside 62, La Grande 56

SEA (62): Brayden Johnson 27, Snyder 11, Hague 9, Be.Johnson 6, Pugh 5, Bennett 2, Sibony 1, Langmo 1, Kawasoe, White, Bartel, Corder, Rich.

LG (56): Devin Bell 12, Myer 11, Jenner 11, Schelin 7, Wiggins 7, Mendoza 3, Hutchins 3, Mellinger 2.

Seaside 16 10 21 15—62

LaGrande 5 22 16 13—56

Seaside 60, La Grande 48

SEA (60): Ryan Hague 24, Snyder 17, Br.Johnson 11, Sibony 4, Langmo 2, Corder 2, Bennett, Pugh, Be.Johnson, Bartel.

LG (48): Cristian Mendoza 13, Myer 12, Bell 9, Wiggins 4, Jenner 3, Schelin 2, Hutchins 2, Mellinger 2.

Seaside 14 14 14 18—60

LaGrande 15 13 7 12—48

Vince Dulcich Tournament

Friday's Scores

Girls Consolation

Marshfield 35, Rainier 30

Tillamook 39, Redmond 20

Boys Consolation

Mark Morris 58, Centennial 30

Rainier 76, Elma 59

Girls Semifinals

Heritage 41, Centennial 19

Astoria 36, Mazama 31

Boys Semifinals

Marshfield 74, Tillamook 47

Redmond 66, Astoria 48

Saturday's Scores

Girls Consolation

Redmond 46, Rainier 45

Marshfield 37, Tillamook 22

3rd Place: Mazama 46, Centennial 29

Boys Consolation

Mark Morris 68, Rainier 45

Tillamook 66, Elma 64

3rd Place: Centennial 59, Astoria 47

Girls Championship

Astoria 38, Heritage 31

Boys Championship

Marshfield 60, Redmond 52

