Prep Sports Schedule
THURSDAY
Girls Basketball — Seaside at Corbett, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Girls Basketball — Scappoose at Astoria, 6 p.m.; Mannahouse Christian vs. Warrenton, 6 p.m. (at Clatsop CC); Jewell at Perrydale, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball — Scappoose at Astoria, 7:30 p.m.; Marshfield at Seaside, 7:30 p.m.; Mannahouse Christian vs. Warrenton, 7:30 p.m. (at Clatsop CC); Jewell at Perrydale, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
Swimming — Andrew Nygaard Meet, Astoria AC, 10 a.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Warrenton 55, Neah-Kah-Nie 27
NKN (27): Emma Miller 16, White 4, Huntley 2, Lawrence-Nelson 2, Turner 2, O'Connor 1.
WAR (55): Kenzie Ramsey 30, Miethe 13, Heyen 4, Kelly 4, Dunaway 4, Kapua, Fritz.
NeahKahNie 8 1 4 14—27
Warrenton 14 17 17 7—55
BOYS BASKETBALL
Warrenton 36, Neah-Kah-Nie 14
NKN (14): Eric Loza 6, Pieper 2, Lambert 2, Erickson 2, Hopkins 2, Hyde.
WAR (36): Austin Little 13, Jackson 9, Bodden-Bodden 5, Maddox 4, Green 3, Morrow 2.
NeahKahNie 4 2 4 4—14
Warrenton 8 8 16 4—36
