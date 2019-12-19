BOYS BASKETBALL
Montesano 57, Astoria 51
MON (57): Wesley Bjornsgard 12, Olsen 11, Tyler 8, Ridgway 8, Daniels 7, Dohrmann 6, Adams 3, Wills 2.
AST (51): Xander Marincovich 20, Brockman 12, McMaster 10, Junes 5, Altheide-Nielson 3, Moore 1.
Montesano 17 15 6 19—57
Astoria 8 19 7 17—51
