Prep Sports Schedule
THURSDAY
Girls Basketball — St. Stephen's at Jewell, 6 p.m.
Boys Basketball — St. Stephen's at Jewell, 7 p.m.
Swimming — Valley Catholic at Astoria, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY
Girls Basketball — Astoria at White Buffalo Classic, Madras, TBA; Stayton at Seaside, 6 p.m.; Warrenton at Sutherlin Tournament, TBA; Rainier at Knappa, 7 p.m.
Boys Basketball — Knappa Tip-Off Classic, TBA; Rainier at Knappa, 8:30 p.m.; Stayton at Seaside, 7 p.m.; Warrenton at Vernonia Tournament, TBA
