Prep Sports Schedule
WEDNESDAY
Girls Basketball — Vernonia at Knappa, 6 p.m.
Boys Basketball — Vernonia at Knappa, 7:30 p.m.
Seaside Holiday Classic
(at Seaside HS)
Thursday's Schedule
Girls
10 a.m.: Elma vs Corbett
1:00: Cottage Grove vs Newport
4:00: Washougal vs Madras
7:00: Rochester vs Seaside
Boys
11:30: Montesano vs Astoria
2:30: Madras vs Cottage Grove
5:30: Centralia vs Corbett
8:30: Newport vs Seaside
THURSDAY
Girls Basketball — Astoria at South Coast Les Schwab Tournament, vs. Crook County, 7 p.m.; Warrenton at Dayton Tournament, vs. Santiam Christian, noon; Jewell at Oregon School for the Deaf, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball — Warrenton at Dayton Tournament, vs. Santiam Christian, 1:30 p.m.; Jewell at Oregon School for the Deaf, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Girls Basketball — Astoria at South Coast Les Schwab Tournament, TBA; Warrenton at Dayton Tournament, TBA; Portland Christian at Knappa, 6 p.m.
Boys Basketball — Warrenton at Dayton Tournament, TBA; Portland Christian at Knappa, 7:30
SATURDAY
Girls Basketball — Astoria at South Coast Les Schwab Tournament, TBA; Warrenton at Dayton Tournament, TBA
Boys Basketball — Warrenton at Dayton Tournament, TBA
