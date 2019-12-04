Prep Sports Schedule
FRIDAY
Girls Basketball — Astoria at White Buffalo Classic, Madras, TBA; Stayton at Seaside, 6 p.m.; Warrenton at Sutherlin Tournament, TBA; Rainier at Knappa, 7 p.m.
Boys Basketball — Rainier at Knappa, 8:30 p.m.; Stayton at Seaside, 7:30 p.m.; Warrenton at Vernonia Tournament, TBA
SATURDAY
Girls Basketball — Astoria at White Buffalo Classic, Madras, TBA; Warrenton at Sutherlin Tournament, TBA; OES at Knappa, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball — Knappa Tip-Off Classic, TBA; OES at Knappa, 8 p.m.; Warrenton at Vernonia Tournament, TBA
Swimming — Astoria at Tillamook Invitational, 10:15 a.m.
Wrestling — Astoria at Mark Morris Invitational, TBA
SCOREBOARD
Girls Basketball
Cascade 45, Seaside 33
SEA (33): Lilli Taylor 10, Douglas 9, Blodgett 4, Snyder 4, McFadden 4, Peterson 2, Owsley, Boyd.
CAS (45): Abbigail Cordero 12, Tobiasson 8, Pedersen 7, Boyles 6, Federico 3, Hinkle 3, Wilson 2, Jeppsen 2, Coleman 2.
Seaside 4 6 13 10—33
Cascade 17 10 12 6—45
Boys Basketball
Cascade 56, Seaside 53
SEA (53): Brayden Johnson 20, Be.Johnson 16, Hague 10, Snyder 3, Rich 2, Sibony 2, Pugh, Kawasoe, Bennett.
CAS (56): Drake Davis 18, J.Bischoff 11, C.Bischoff 10, Raney 5, Nolan 4, Molan 2, Ball 2.
Seaside 11 15 8 19—53
Cascade 17 9 15 15—56
