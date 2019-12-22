Prep Sports Schedule

Vince Dulcich Tournament

at Astoria HS

Thursday

Girls

11:30 am: Rainier vs Centennial

3:00: Marshfield vs Heritage (at Warrenton HS)

6:30: Mazama vs Redmond

(Astoria, bye)

Boys

1:15: Tillamook vs Centennial

3:00: Marshfield vs Mark Morris

4:45: Rainier vs Redmond

8:15: Elma vs Astoria

BOYS BASKETBALL

Seaside 77, Montesano 52

MON (52): Trace Ridgway 16, Bjornsgard 8, Daniels 8, Olsen 6, Lovell 4, Mesquita 4, Adams 2, Albert 1.

SEA (77): Brayden Johnson 21, Snyder 12, Hague 10, Sibony 10, Be.Johnson 6, Kawasoe 5, Corder 5, Pugh 3, Rich 3, Bennett 2, White, Bartel, Langmo.

Montesano 12 8 8 24—52

Seaside 14 23 20 20—77

Seaside 73, Centralia 42

CEN (42): Matt House 16, Wood 8, Beairsto 7, Sobolesky-Reynolds 5, Kaut 4, Baum 2.

SEA (73): Brayden Johnson 21, Hague 13, Sibony 10, Corder 7, Snyder 6, Langmo 5, Pugh 4, Be.Johnson 3, Kawasoe 2, Bartel 2, White, Bennett.

Centralia 7 10 12 13—42

Seaside 22 13 19 21—73

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Philomath 51, Astoria 50

PHI (51): Emma Pankalla 15, Sage Kramer 15, Rust 14, Nuno 5, Hinds-Cook 2.

AST (50): Hailey O'Brien 15, Helmersen 10, Norris 10, Fausett 8, Hankwitz 7, Long, Mathews, Rasmussen, Jackson.

Philomath 15 7 11 18—51

Astoria 17 14 9 10—50

Seaside 68, Newport 41

NEW (41): Kathleen Martinson 11, Thompson 8, Wagner 8, Rundell 7, Trommlitz 5, Murray 2.

SEA (68): Lilli Taylor 22, Douglas 14, Owsley 7, McFadden 6, Doney 6, Blodgett 5, Nofield 5, Snyder 2, Klemp 1, Boyd.

Newport 16 9 7 9—41

Seaside 14 16 27 11—68

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.