Vince Dulcich Tournament
at Astoria HS
Thursday
Girls
11:30 am: Rainier vs Centennial
3:00: Marshfield vs Heritage (at Warrenton HS)
6:30: Mazama vs Redmond
(Astoria, bye)
Boys
1:15: Tillamook vs Centennial
3:00: Marshfield vs Mark Morris
4:45: Rainier vs Redmond
8:15: Elma vs Astoria
BOYS BASKETBALL
Seaside 77, Montesano 52
MON (52): Trace Ridgway 16, Bjornsgard 8, Daniels 8, Olsen 6, Lovell 4, Mesquita 4, Adams 2, Albert 1.
SEA (77): Brayden Johnson 21, Snyder 12, Hague 10, Sibony 10, Be.Johnson 6, Kawasoe 5, Corder 5, Pugh 3, Rich 3, Bennett 2, White, Bartel, Langmo.
Montesano 12 8 8 24—52
Seaside 14 23 20 20—77
Seaside 73, Centralia 42
CEN (42): Matt House 16, Wood 8, Beairsto 7, Sobolesky-Reynolds 5, Kaut 4, Baum 2.
SEA (73): Brayden Johnson 21, Hague 13, Sibony 10, Corder 7, Snyder 6, Langmo 5, Pugh 4, Be.Johnson 3, Kawasoe 2, Bartel 2, White, Bennett.
Centralia 7 10 12 13—42
Seaside 22 13 19 21—73
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Philomath 51, Astoria 50
PHI (51): Emma Pankalla 15, Sage Kramer 15, Rust 14, Nuno 5, Hinds-Cook 2.
AST (50): Hailey O'Brien 15, Helmersen 10, Norris 10, Fausett 8, Hankwitz 7, Long, Mathews, Rasmussen, Jackson.
Philomath 15 7 11 18—51
Astoria 17 14 9 10—50
Seaside 68, Newport 41
NEW (41): Kathleen Martinson 11, Thompson 8, Wagner 8, Rundell 7, Trommlitz 5, Murray 2.
SEA (68): Lilli Taylor 22, Douglas 14, Owsley 7, McFadden 6, Doney 6, Blodgett 5, Nofield 5, Snyder 2, Klemp 1, Boyd.
Newport 16 9 7 9—41
Seaside 14 16 27 11—68
