Prep Sports Schedule
WEDNESDAY
Girls Basketball — Neah-Kah-Nie at Warrenton, 6 p.m.; Jewell at Knappa, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball — Neah-Kah-Nie at Warrenton, 7:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Girls Basketball — Seaside at Corbett, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Girls Basketball — Scappoose at Astoria, 6 p.m.; Mannahouse Christian at Warrenton, 6 p.m.; Jewell at Perrydale, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball — Scappoose at Astoria, 7:30 p.m.; Marshfield at Seaside, 7:30 p.m.; Mannahouse Christian at Warrenton, 7:30 p.m.; Jewell at Perrydale, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
Swimming — Andrew Nygaard Meet, Astoria AC, 10 a.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Astoria 40, Cascade 26
CAS (26): Kenna Coleman 8, Pedersen 5, Boyles 4, Cordero 4, Tobiasson 3, Federico 2.
AST (40): Hailey O'Brien 16, Hankwitz 12, Fausett 8, Helmersen 2, Jackson 2, Long, Norris, Fisher.
Cascade 5 11 6 4—26
Astoria 12 13 6 9—40
Seaside 45, Scappoose 31
SCP (31): Alivia Wills 9, Mann 7, All.Wills 5, Dague 4, Templin 3, Negelspach 3.
SEA (45): Lilli Taylor 28, Douglas 8, Blodgett 7, McFadden 2, Snyder, LaPlante, Doney, Peterson.
Scappoose 4 10 8 9—31
Seaside 8 8 20 9—45
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cascade 57, Astoria 28
CAS (57): Carson Molan 13, Drake Davis 13, J.Bischoff 8, Sande 7, Kanoff 4, C.Bischoff 4, Faircloth 3, Winstead 3, Raney 3.
AST (28): Xander Marincovich 8, Matthews 6, McMaster 6, Altheide-Nielson 3, Junes 3, Moore 2, Brockman 1, Williams, Schauermann.
Cascade 13 22 9 13—57
Astoria 4 7 10 7—28
Seaside 68, Scappoose 54
SCP (54): Jake Boyle 11, Negelspach 9, McNabb 9, McKedy 8, Greiner 6, Lull 6, Archer 4, Stoddard 2.
SEA (68): Ryan Hague 24, Be.Johnson 15, Br.Johnson 12, Snyder 12, Sibony 3, Bennett 2, Pugh, Langmo, Rich, White, Kawasoe.
Scappoose 14 13 15 12—54
Seaside 16 17 16 19—68
